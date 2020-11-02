 
 
Big challenge for Steenhuisen

Party unity and growing the support base are key for the party.

Brian Sokutu
02 Nov 2020
Big challenge for Steenhuisen

The DA's John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Achieving party unity, growing the support base and a better performance in next year’s local government elections are some challenges ahead for newly-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, political experts said yesterday. Having won by a sizable 80% of votes from delegates attending the virtual DA elective congress, to convincingly beat rival KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli, Steenhuisen has taken over the reins of South Africa’s official opposition, since the departure of Mmusi Maimane. According to University of Pretoria political science lecturer Ro-land Henwood and University of South Africa (Unisa) professor of politics Dirk Kotze, Steenhuisen has his work cut...

