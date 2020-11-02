 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A warning for Malema

Politics 3 hours ago

An analyst says Malema must hold his tongue or it could bring down the EFF.

Rorisang Kgosana
02 Nov 2020
05:00:42 AM
PREMIUM!
A warning for Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will be leading from the front at Senekal.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema should “mind his tongue” as his method of populism would alienate middle-class voters, subsequently leading to the demise of the red-berets, said analysts. Malema has recently received backlash for his blanket statement that black attorneys were incompetent when he defended his choice of being represented by white attorneys in his assault trial before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. A few weeks ago he had ordered members to join him in Senekal to protest against the damage of state property by farmers during the bail hearing of two suspects accused of killing farm manager Brendin...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.