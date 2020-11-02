A warning for Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema should “mind his tongue” as his method of populism would alienate middle-class voters, subsequently leading to the demise of the red-berets, said analysts. Malema has recently received backlash for his blanket statement that black attorneys were incompetent when he defended his choice of being represented by white attorneys in his assault trial before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. A few weeks ago he had ordered members to join him in Senekal to protest against the damage of state property by farmers during the bail hearing of two suspects accused of killing farm manager Brendin...

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema should “mind his tongue” as his method of populism would alienate middle-class voters, subsequently leading to the demise of the red-berets, said analysts.

Malema has recently received backlash for his blanket statement that black attorneys were incompetent when he defended his choice of being represented by white attorneys in his assault trial before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

A few weeks ago he had ordered members to join him in Senekal to protest against the damage of state property by farmers during the bail hearing of two suspects accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner.

But the concept of populism, which Malema fell into, was a negative concept that lacked sub-stance, said political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo.

“Populism in and by itself is a negative concept … just like demagoguery. It means there is someone who has no substance but the ability to persuade people even on wrong things. Populism is, by definition, a negative concept.

“I think it certainly will lead to its demise. In fact, it has led, to some extent, to the alienation from the middle class that was beginning to be tempted to consider [EFF] as a serious party,” Teffo said.

Populists, who are often charismatic, also quickly brand those who question them as enemies and allege there are “conspiracies” whenever they are examined, said political analyst Somadoda Fikeni.

He said Malema’s remarks on black attorneys left a bad taste to many lawyers as Malema – even when he was leader of the ANC Youth League – was represented by the likes of EFF member and advocate, Dali Mpofu, for free.

“I suspect that the low-intensity distance and tension between Mpofu and Malema might be translating to him not trusting other lawyers who are close to Mpofu.”

During his assault trial – where he is accused of slapping a police officer who denied him entry into the funeral of Winnie Madikizela Mandela – footage emerged of him and his co-accused, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, confronting a white man for blocking the walk-way with his “long legs”.

But the real issue in the EFF was not populism but rather the party wrapping itself around the temperament of Malema, Fikeni explained.

“You are now going to a court case for an issue of a police officer being attacked but then you attack someone for having long legs in the same court. If you are to have cognitive harmony, you must keep up with [Malema’s] log-ic and suspend your own logic,” he said.

Malema, however, should watch what he says as his tongue could bring down his party.

“It is not good for him, for social cohesion, nation-building and reconciliation. He might look back and say it was his tongue that brought down his party and where he is when he finds himself in the worst situation because that might still come,” said Teffo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.