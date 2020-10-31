Election of new Tshwane mayor a ‘step to restore city’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has achieved yet another victory when its nominated candidate, Randall Williams, was elected mayor of the metro municipality. Following seven months of unemployment due to a dissolved council, there was a refreshed and jovial atmosphere in the council chambers as councillors appeared excited to get back to work ahead of the mayoral election. After several hours of casting and counting of votes, Williams was finally handed the position after a long-awaited election of a new mayor following the resignation of former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had in the morning...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has achieved yet another victory when its nominated candidate, Randall Williams, was elected mayor of the metro municipality.

Following seven months of unemployment due to a dissolved council, there was a refreshed and jovial atmosphere in the council chambers as councillors appeared excited to get back to work ahead of the mayoral election.

After several hours of casting and counting of votes, Williams was finally handed the position after a long-awaited election of a new mayor following the resignation of former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had in the morning nominated its own leader, MoAfrika Mabogwane, as their mayoral candidate.

The ANC however did not field a candidate, stating it would not participate in the mayoral votes. While votes were cast over several hours through a secret ballot under the management and supervision of the Electoral Commission, Williams finally came out victorious and received 97 of the 123 votes.

While 25 of the votes went to the EFF’s Mabogwane and one vote was spoilt.

In demonstrating its disinterest in the election, several ANC seats remained vacant by the afternoon when the election outcomes were announced. Williams said his priority was to ensure quality services were delivered to the city’s residents.

“The journey before us will be challenging as there will be an election in just over a year, so there is immense pressure to ensure that we adequately respond to the needs of our residents. Further to that, the country and the operations of this city have been severely disrupted by the impact of Covid-19,” he said.

Williams’ appointment comes after seven months of a dissolved Tshwane council after the metro was placed under administration by the Gauteng government and MEC for cooperative governance Lebogang Maile. But that was short-lived as the DA and all councillors returned to their duties this week after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling dismissed an appeal by Maile and the province against the high court ruling against the council’s dissolution.

The city endured months of “turmoil and uncertainty” and Williams’ victory was the right step in restoring the city, said DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.

“I have confidence that mayor Williams will again lead Tshwane into prosperity and good governance,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.