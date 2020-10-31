 
 
Election of new Tshwane mayor a ‘step to restore city’

Politics 3 hours ago

The city endured months of ‘turmoil and uncertainty’ and Williams’ victory was the right step in restoring the city, said DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.

Rorisang Kgosana
31 Oct 2020
05:10:41 AM
Newly elected Mayor, Randall Williams at the Podium shortly after being elected at Thswane House in Pretoria, 30 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has achieved yet another victory when its nominated candidate, Randall Williams, was elected mayor of the metro municipality. Following seven months of unemployment due to a dissolved council, there was a refreshed and jovial atmosphere in the council chambers as councillors appeared excited to get back to work ahead of the mayoral election. After several hours of casting and counting of votes, Williams was finally handed the position after a long-awaited election of a new mayor following the resignation of former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had in the morning...

