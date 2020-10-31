 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Steenhuisen’s win will signal victory for Zille-led faction – analyst

Politics 7 hours ago

Asked to reflect on strengths and weaknesses of Steenhuisen and rival leadership candidate Mbali Ntuli, Mtimka said: ‘The contest is not about the strengths and weaknesses of the two candidates.’

Brian Sokutu
31 Oct 2020
04:55:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Steenhuisen’s win will signal victory for Zille-led faction – analyst

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

While Democratic Alliance (DA) MP John Steenhuisen is today set to be elected leader of South Africa’s official opposition, the virtual DA elective congress is expected to signal a victory by the Helen Zille-led right-leaning faction of the party, a leading political analyst said on Friday. Against the resignation a year ago of from the DA by Mmusi Maimane, who quit as leader and party member of the party, the DA will hold a virtual conference this weekend to elect a new head. As chair of the DA federal council – behind the transformation and successful lobbying for black party...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.