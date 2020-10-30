If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza – the man who can succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa – has been playing his cards close to his chest since taking over office, according to a political analyst. Commonly referred to as “DD” in ANC circles, his current popularity within the ruling party is unknown, having emerged as the kingmaker at the ANC 54th national conference in Nasrec with his support for Ramaphosa against Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Commenting on Mabuza’s future, University of South Africa professor of politics Dirk Kotze said: “Mabuza has been very quiet. There have also been questions about his own health...

Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza – the man who can succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa – has been playing his cards close to his chest since taking over office, according to a political analyst.

Commonly referred to as “DD” in ANC circles, his current popularity within the ruling party is unknown, having emerged as the kingmaker at the ANC 54th national conference in Nasrec with his support for Ramaphosa against Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Commenting on Mabuza’s future, University of South Africa professor of politics Dirk Kotze said: “Mabuza has been very quiet. There have also been questions about his own health situation. But he has supported Ramaphosa’s policies, including his anticorruption stance.”

Should the president be unable to discharge his duties, Kotze said it is the deputy who fills the shoes.

“The choice of candidate is backed by the ruling ANC, which takes the decision.”

On how much confidence would be associated with Mabuza, Kotze said: “If he becomes acting president, there will certainly be instability in the country, because of the fact that we don’t know where he stands on issues.”

