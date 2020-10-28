Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals

Deputy President David Mabuza says he has no knowledge of any investigation against him following the arrest of MP Bongani Bongo for alleged corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Following their arrest, rumours started speculating that Mabuza was also being investigated.

[BREAKING NEWS]@TheStar_news reports that a warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC NEC member and MP Bongani Bongo Deputy President, DD Mabuza is also being investigated for ‘massive corruption’ which said to have taken place when he was the Premier of Mpumalanga pic.twitter.com/fC1VPcz293 — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) October 27, 2020

While Mabuza confirmed that the alleged events fall under the period that he was serving as the premier of Mpumalanga, he has denied any involvement in the matter, further condemning any attempt to drag his name in it.

“The Deputy President is not aware of any investigation on him as alluded to in the media, but would co-operate with law enforcement agencies should there be questions that need his response as a person who was responsible for the Province at the time, as the Premier of Mpumalanga. The Deputy President does, however, welcome the progress made on the Special Investigating Unit’s investigation into the Mpumalanga human settlements land procurement issue.

“We welcome progress that law enforcement agencies continue to make in the fight against corruption,” said Mabuza in a statement.

Bongo and 10 other suspects, including his brother, Sipho, were arrested in connection with dubious land deals amounting to almost R124 million on Tuesday after it was alleged that land prices were inflated in exchange for kickbacks.

This in connection with the sale and purchase of a farm Naauwpoort at Emalahleni by the Mpumalanga department of human settlement, when Mabuza was premier.

The other suspects, Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka were charged earlier on Tuesday together with four companies and face 69 counts.

Bongo and his brother were granted R10,000 bail by the court, with the case being postponed to 4 March 2021. Read more: Bongo brothers granted R10k bail each, case postponed to March 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.