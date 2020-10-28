DA calls for Bongo’s removal as committee chairperson amid corruption, fraud case

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo to be sacked as the chairperson of the Home Affairs portfolio committee, pending the outcomes of his criminal cases.

This follow Bongo’s release on R10,000 bail on Wednesday after he appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga. His case was postponed to 4 March 2021.

Bongo, along with 10 other suspects including his brother, Sipho, face charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The matter relates to dubious land deals amounting to almost R124 million after it was alleged that land prices were inflated in exchange for kickbacks.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday, DA MP Natasha Mazzone said the party have written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, to request Bongo was removed from his position.

Mazzone said the DA would also request that Bongo was immediately removed as a chairperson of any of the public participation hearings taking place across the country, regarding the change to Section 25 of the Constitution.

“During the DA’s debate of national importance on Covid-19 corruption yesterday [Tuesday] we heard numerous speeches from ANC MPs informing the public that Parliament’s portfolios lead the charge against corruption.

“How can committees lead the charge against corruption, when the very people heading them are accused and charged with corruption?

“It is unthinkable that a member of parliament who has been arrested by the Hawks and implicated numerous times during the Zondo commission [of enquiry into state capture] can remain a portfolio chairperson,” she said.

Mazzone argued that Bongo’s continued presence as chairperson would cast a cloud over the integrity of the work of the Home Affairs committee.

“As well as the work of Parliament in holding the executive and public office bearers to account and in upholding the rule of law and the Constitution in South Africa.

“Parliament needs to send a strong message to the people of South Africa, that those implicated in corruption and wrongdoing will be dealt with decisively by this institution,” she added.

