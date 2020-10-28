 
 
Tshwane council war may rage on despite court ruling – analyst

Politics 1 hour ago

A new mayor would also be appointed soon, with the DA’s Randall Williams the only candidate proposed by the party.

Rorisang Kgosana
28 Oct 2020
05:05:40 AM
Tshwane councillor Randall Williams, who has been nominated by the DA for the mayoral position. Picture: Twitter / @DAGauteng

The DA in Tshwane should expect another battle between opposition parties in council despite a court judgment reinstating the party to continue running the capital city, an analyst said. The party was victorious yesterday when the Supreme Court of Appeal finally dismissed, with cost, an appeal lodged by the Gauteng provincial government in July against the High Court ruling for the DA to be reinstated with immediate effect. This after Tshwane council was dissolved in March by Gauteng MEC of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile and a team of administrators were appointed to run the city instead....

Loading Posts...
