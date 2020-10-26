‘Pay whistle-blowers, they are patriots’ – Political expert

Pay whistle-blowers, they are patriots who deserve to be rewarded for their sacrifices, a political expert says. In the wake of the charges of former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and the rejection of a request for a reward by a whistle-blower who helped Eskom recoup billions stolen through state capture, political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo said whistle-blowers should be acknowledged and handsomely rewarded. He said for the state to reward people who come forward with information that could lead to the conviction of criminals, but not to reward those volunteering information to help fight corruption was mind-boggling and...

In the wake of the charges of former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and the rejection of a request for a reward by a whistle-blower who helped Eskom recoup billions stolen through state capture, political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo said whistle-blowers should be acknowledged and handsomely rewarded.

He said for the state to reward people who come forward with information that could lead to the conviction of criminals, but not to reward those volunteering information to help fight corruption was mind-boggling and utterly inconsistent.

He hailed Agrizzi and others as “heroes” and “patriots”. “People’s lives were put at risk, marriages were broken and careers destroyed because of corruption.

They dared to do their civil duty, they deserve better. “Agrizzi is not an angel like his name says, but he is a hero.

He stood up and encouraged others to stand up against corruption. “He knew that there were consequences but he carried on anyway because he wanted to be part of the solution even if it meant he went to jail too.”

Teffo said Agrizzi may be a flight risk, but he needed state protection. The state had a duty to protect him and other whistle-blowers.

“I don’t say he is not guilty but he has to be acknowledged for his courage.” The analyst also cited other cases of whistle-blowers, such as Bianca Goodson, who helped Eskom recoup millions that were stolen through state capture but whose request for a reward from Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter was rejected.

Agrizzi blew the whistle on how top ANC politicians allegedly received bribes in the form of money and gifts from the late Bosasa boss, Gavin Watson.

Bosasa fenced some politicians’ homes and others were allegedly paid financial allowances in return for ensuring that Bosasa obtained government contracts. Only one politician, Vincent Smith, an ANC MP, has been charged and appeared alongside Agrizzi in court recently.

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, the department’s chief financial officer (CFO) Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFP Andries van Tonder on 16 October appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for corruption emanating from a R1.6 billion tender involving Bosasa.

Agrizzi, who appeared in court with Smith and was denied bail, was said to be gravely ill and and was hospitalised on Thursday. According to Teffo, while there was a need to be circumspect when using whistle-blowers because some were not genuine, the government needed to do something for those who helped recoup funds.

“What are we doing as government and society to protect whistle-blowers? I am saying the money recouped from the tribunals must be used to look after the families of those who put their lives and careers on the line to recoup taxpayers’ money,” he said.

“The information they gave helped to solve corruption that otherwise would not have been solved. “Let the money and items seized be used to assist the whistle-blowers or their families.

They were not doing this for themselves, but for the country. I consider them patriots.” He said in the US and other countries whistle-blowers were compensated. “But in South Africa we throw them to the wolves, we forget about them, when they have done an important civil duty.”

