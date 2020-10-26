 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Pay whistle-blowers, they are patriots’ – Political expert

Politics 1 hour ago

For the state to reward people who come forward with information could lead to the conviction of criminals.

Eric Naki
26 Oct 2020
04:51:12 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Pay whistle-blowers, they are patriots’ – Political expert

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi's condition is said to be deteriorating. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Pay whistle-blowers, they are patriots who deserve to be rewarded for their sacrifices, a political expert says. In the wake of the charges of former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and the rejection of a request for a reward by a whistle-blower who helped Eskom recoup billions stolen through state capture, political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo said whistle-blowers should be acknowledged and handsomely rewarded. He said for the state to reward people who come forward with information that could lead to the conviction of criminals, but not to reward those volunteering information to help fight corruption was mind-boggling and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.