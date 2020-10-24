 
 
Signs of defiance against Ramaphosa beginning to emerge – analyst

Politics 7 hours ago

In the North West, members refuse to step aside when told to do so by the party and question the decision.

Eric Naki
24 Oct 2020
04:55:38 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament. Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Signs of defiance against President Cyril Ramaphosa are beginning to emerge as his fight against corruption is being undermined by provincial structures that reinstate suspended party officials against standing rules. KwaZulu-Natal has joined Limpopo as the latest to reinstate its party deputy leader, Mike Mabuyakhulu, despite being put on suspension pending the conclusion of his trial for corruption and fraud. With reports that North West was resisting any attempt to rein it in, this was gaining momentum. Mabuyakhulu and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede were asked to step aside by the provincial executive committee due to fraud and corruption charges...

Loading Posts...
