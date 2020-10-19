 
 
Battle for DA hot seat heats up

Politics 1 hour ago

Despite odds stacked against her, Mbali Ntuli is determined to sail against the wind.

Eric Nakai
19 Oct 2020
04:59:43 AM
DA KZN spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Mbali Ntuli, briefs media her on candidacy in the upcoming DA leadership election in Rosebank, Johannesburg, 7 February 2020, for the DA leadership position against John Steenhuisen, the current interim leader, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, and Gauteng leader John Moodey. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is headed for virtual elective congress at the end of October with a weakened black caucus after an exodus of black senior leaders abandoned the party to seek new political homes. Early signs showed that party interim leader John Steenhuisen would win to replace former leader Mmusi Maimane at the party polls. Maimane resigned late last year amid widespread disgruntlement by black leaders over lack of transformation in the party. But it’s not going to be walk in the park for Steenhuisen as he is facing a stiff challenge from the youthful KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli....

