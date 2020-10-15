Magashule calls upon govt to support MKMVA

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on all spheres of government to address the socio-economic welfare of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Magashule engaged the leadership of MKMVA in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

He noted unfortunate public engagements and issues concerning the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), where there was a finding on the legality of security contracts.

He said the government, led by the military veterans’ department, should ensure all veterans are assisted and supported to participate in the economic sector and that their welfare was attended to.

“It is important that we conduct clean governance that provides opportunities for all our citizens, including military veterans.

“We call on all military veterans’ formations, both non-statutory and statutory, to work with the Department of Military Veterans to ensure their personnel register is cleaned up,” Magashule said.

News24 previously reported that Magashule said he was open to discussions with his colleague, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

This followed reports of a war of words which erupted on social media between Mbalula and MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe, amid a march by the veterans’ organisation to the ANC headquarters in Luthuli House and Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office.

The ANC also reiterated its condemnation of farm murders and welcomed the government’s efforts to engage the communities.

“We equally condemn lawlessness, destruction of property by white farmers, and the subversion of legal processes as it happened in Senekal,” Magashule said.

He reiterated that farming communities and its workers occupied an important role in the socio-economic life of the country in providing food security.

Magashule also called on South Africans to continue fighting the unjust, inhumane and barbaric act of killing of innocent women, children and the elderly.

