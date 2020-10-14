Gloves off in ANC feud

PREMIUM!
Gloves off in ANC feudPolitics 1 day ago
The source said the MK veterans ambitiously wanted to elevate Magashule to take over and lead the Zuma faction because he has no real grassroots support like Zuma.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m
Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020
South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert
Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?