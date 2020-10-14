 
 
Gloves off in ANC feud

Politics 1 day ago

The source said the MK veterans ambitiously wanted to elevate Magashule to take over and lead the Zuma faction because he has no real grassroots support like Zuma.

Eric Naki
14 Oct 2020
04:55:02 AM
Gloves off in ANC feud

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on day 2 of former president Jacob Zuma's testimony at the State Capture Commision in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

The gloves are coming off as the Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma/Ace Magashule camps in the ANC resume their public fight, while the party heads towards its yet-to-be-scheduled national general council (NGC). Now that the Covid-19 emergency is subsiding, the feuding factions are taking aim at each other, well aware that the NGC meeting could be a “make or break” affair for President Ramaphosa or the radical economic transformation (RET) lobby loyal to Zuma and now fronted by ANC secretary-general Magashule. If there is a move to oust Ramaphosa, it will come at the NGC and, by the same token,...

