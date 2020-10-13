 
 
Madonsela’s advice to grant corrupt officials amnesty should not be entertained

While former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela suggested granting corrupt officials amnesty in order for the country to start on a clean slate, this idea should not be entertained as it would send the wrong message, say experts.

Rorisang Kgosana
13 Oct 2020
07:16:30 PM
Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Supplied

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s suggestion that corrupt government officials possibly be granted amnesty should not be entertained, as it was a “bizarre” idea considering that the looting of the state appears to have been well planned and premeditated, said experts. Speaking on SAFM on Monday, Madonsela suggested granting amnesty to corrupt officials, saying this could assist the country in starting on a clean slate. She said her advice came from the two-year long state capture inquiry, where information was slowly trickling in with very few implicated people coming forward. “The second reason is, I met a former colleague who...

