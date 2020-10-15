 
 
White immigrant ‘apartheid survivor’s’ dreams of holding Kiwi office

Politics 36 mins ago

A self-proclaimed ‘apartheid-survivor’ is running for office in New Zealand, and has people questioning the audacity of an immigrant running on a nationalist, anti-immigrant ticket.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
15 Oct 2020
02:06:35 PM
Martin Frauenstein. Picture: Twitter

A self-proclaimed South African apartheid “survivor” is the latest face of the new nationalism movement sweeping the globe. South African-born politician Martin Frauenstien has shaken up political discourse in New Zealand and back in his native South Africa, after it emerged he was running for office in his new home country. Frauenstein, a member of the New Conservative Party, is running for member of parliament representing Otaki, with his competition including National Party MP Nathan Guy who has maintained power since 2008. After leaving South Africa promptly two years following the regime change of 1994, along with thousands of South...

