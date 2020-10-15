White immigrant ‘apartheid survivor’s’ dreams of holding Kiwi office

PREMIUM!
White immigrant ‘apartheid survivor’s’ dreams of holding Kiwi officePolitics 36 mins ago
A self-proclaimed ‘apartheid-survivor’ is running for office in New Zealand, and has people questioning the audacity of an immigrant running on a nationalist, anti-immigrant ticket.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Columns Thuli’s corruption amnesty: How well would you do at the Zondo Commission?
Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m
Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020
South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert