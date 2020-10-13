 
 
Forensic report shows how mayor ‘milked municipality for fuel and protection’

Politics

According to the report, the head of the Dr JS Moroka local municipality spent more than R44 000 on fuel for private and ANC events in two months, while also paying a bodyguard overtime to protect him at social events.

Sipho Mabena
13 Oct 2020
12:52:02 PM
Forensic report shows how mayor 'milked municipality for fuel and protection'

Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality Mayor Thulare Madileng. Picture: YouTube screengrab

An explosive forensic report has laid bare the extent of the looting of the Dr JS Moroka local municipality in Mpumalanga, with revelations of how public funds were splurged on the executive mayor’s personal protection outside official duties. According to the findings of a leaked forensic report into the municipality’s finances, not only did the salary of Thulare Madileng’s bodyguard exceed the threshold set by the labour minister, it was established that most of the time he was protecting the mayor on private social events. “…the total annual salary of (the bodyguard) according to the records provided to us is...

