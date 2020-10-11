DA ‘gunning’ for Malema, EFF MP over tweets

The DA has announced it will lay a criminal complaint against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Nazier Paulsen for posting tweets of machine guns following farm murder protests in Senekal.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone MP said the party would lay charges on Monday in response to “inflammatory utterances” from them.

“On Wednesday, Malema tweeted, ‘Magwala a chechele morago! [Cowards move to the back]. Fighters attack!’ and as a follow-up, over the weekend, he tweeted a picture of a machine gun,” said Mazzone.

The tweets came after protests by farmers in Senekal last week. This followed the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Demonstrators allegedly torched a police vehicle and stormed the court’s holding cells, where two men accused of murdering Horner are held.

His body was found on an open field near the town of Paul Roux in the Free State early on Friday. A rope around his neck had been tied to a pole.

Paulsen retweeted Malema’s post, followed by a picture with a machine gun captioned “Get ready!”, Mazzone said.

Since the government of @CyrilRamaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack! pic.twitter.com/HIddc4gOV3 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2020

“These inflammatory utterances are a serious offence, especially by Members of Parliament who are bound by an oath of office.

“In what constitutional democracy in the world will elected public representatives be allowed to openly and publicly incite racial warfare?

“The DA will not allow it to happen here. This kind of rhetoric has no place in our country,” she added.

The DA is now calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele and the president to take action against Malema.

“We also call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly condemn the EFF, and for Parliament to investigate and take necessary action against them,” said Mazzone.

“It is time that Julius Malema and his gang of thugs face accountability for their actions and utterances. It is time that the minister of police and the president of the country make their voices heard. The DA will not rest until this happens.”

She is expected to lay the charges at the Cape Town police station on Monday.

The EFF was not available for comment at the time of publication. Their comment will be added once received.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.