Ace is out in the cold

Politics 1 hour ago

However, Congress of the People secretary-general Papi Kganare said Magashule was incapable of staging a Zuma-like public display to undermine the judiciary because he did not have grassroots support.

Eric Naki
10 Oct 2020
04:55:04 AM
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As the Hawks circle, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule looks to be preparing for a “Stalingrad defence” against criminal charges, but his political opponents believe he doesn’t have the clout to pull it off the way former president Jacob Zuma is doing. And by openly making a play for sympathy and marshalling supporters even before he is charged, Magashule is going out on a limb politically at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa has regained much of his political strength through being seen to follow through on promises to tackle corruption. Political analyst Prof Andre Duvenhage, from North West University, said...

