Bandile Masuku instructs his lawyers to challenge SIU report

Discharged Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has instructed his lawyers to apply to set aside the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report that saw him being removed from his position on Friday.

The Gauteng government removed him as Health MEC, after he went on special leave in July this year, following allegations of irregularities in the province’s PPE (personal protective equipment) procurement processes.

In a 13-page statement following Premier David Makhura’s announcement, Masuku denied acting in a dishonest, illegal or corrupt manner to benefit himself, his family and friends.

“The SIU report makes incorrect and non-factual findings about my role as Executive Authority. It is unclear whether the report is final, and to this end I have written to the Premier to explain to him that in fact and in law, I will be exercising my rights in law to review the findings in a court of law to set them aside,” he said.

Masuku alleged that the SIU report ignored all other affidavits and focused on only one and made no reference to information presented by him and his office.

The report, claimed Masuku, also made no connection between evidence and findings, with the biggest evidence being that he did not interfere in Covid-19 PPE.

“I must pursue the option of a legal review to set aside these SIU findings because after this, I still must face family, mentors, comrades and friends and account once more.”

Read the full statement below:

STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19 PPE PROCUREMENT pic.twitter.com/x2YABpr2I0 — Dr Bandile Masuku (@bandilemasuku) October 9, 2020

During his address, reminded the public that the investigation into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption was far from over.

When asked why Masuku had been discharged from his responsibilities, Makhura said he was not able to discuss “matters like this with someone entrusted with the responsibility of public office”, and that a determination was made that Masuku should be discharged following the SIU’s report.

“I can’t go into details or intentions pertaining to those issues… All I can say is that the former MEC will speak for himself about any issues. But I can’t say what he’s going to do. It’s got nothing to do with what we are doing,” Makhura explained.

Before branding Masuku as corrupt, Makhura insisted that the final SIU report was integral to determining Masuku’s future.

But it was clear that even if Masuku is found not guilty of wrongdoing and considered to be reinstated, Makhura felt he and the nation’s trust was, in a sense, violated.

“I entrusted Masuku to lead a very damaged department, to help rebuild it. The public entrusted me with public authority, and I trusted Masuku. That’s why I want to know… When all is completed, was there something that motivated him more than what has been presented before?

“The final conclusion may come to be that maybe I shouldn’t even have appointed him in the first place. But I can’t reach that conclusion now, it’s only fair not to.”

There is a possibility that Masuku could be reinstated as health MEC once the final SIU report is issued, Makhura explained.

Additional reporting, Nica Richards

