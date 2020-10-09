Limpopo premier Mathabatha angers workers

There were calls for Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha’s resignation after the nationwide SA Congress of Trade Unions (Cosatu) strike after he failed to receive a memorandum from protesting union members in Polokwane on Wednesday.

More than 500 union members marched to hand it over to the premier. But they were told Mathabatha could not receive their memorandum as he was attending a Cabinet lekgotla elsewhere.

“The president had asked for 100% attendance and because he [Mathabatha] takes the plight of workers seriously, he sanctioned a leader of government business, Seaparo Charles Sekoati, MEC for the provincial treasury, to receive the memorandum on his behalf,” said Mathabatha’s spokesperson Tswako Willy Mosoma yesterday.

But union members were not placated. “The premier of Limpopo does not take his workers seriously,” said Cosatu Limpopo provincial chairperson, Calvin Tshamano yesterday, adding that Mathabatha could have accepted the memorandum and gone back to the lekgotla.

