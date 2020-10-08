 
 
Magashule is doing what he’s always been good at – political analyst

The current media storm might be just what Magashule was hoping for.

Bernadette Wicks
08 Oct 2020
04:53:52 AM
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule holds a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of its four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October, 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule might have some cards up his sleeve yet. Magashule set tongues wagging on Tuesday night when IOL ran an article stating a warrant for his arrest had been issued in connection with the Estina dairy farm scandal, complete with comment from the man himself. He was quoted saying he was “aware” a warrant had been issued and that his arrest would be “a Hollywood-style type of thing”. The only problem is that both the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) say they know nothing about it. The Hawks yesterday issued a statement distancing itself from...

