Premier out of the dogbox – for now

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha may have been criticised for not acting on a number of corruption allegations, but his move to invoke section 139 (1) (b) against the allegedly crime and corruption-ridden Mogalakwena local municipality has got the nod from all quarters.

Section 139 (1) (b) of the Municipal Finance Management Act gives the provincial government the power to assume responsibility if a municipality cannot fulfil its obligations.

The SA Communist Party, the Congress of SA Trade Unions and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union have previously called for Mathabatha’s head for failing to take action, especially against members of his executive over fraud and corruption allegations.

But now the tide has turned, with the ANC in the Waterberg region, in which Lephalale, Modimolle/Mookgophong, Thabazimbi and Mogalakwena local municipalities are located, praising Mathabatha, who is also Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson.

The opposition Bolsheviks political party and the ANC in the Norman Mashabane region in the Mopani district followed suit.

All lauded him for stabilising the notorious Mogalakwena municipality.

“This time around, Mathabatha has outdone himself and instead of criticising him, we should credit him,” said known Mathabatha and ANC critic Seun Mogotji of the Bolsheviks.

“He may have failed in tackling the VBS saga but by sending the administrators to the Mogalakwena municipality, he and MEC for Cooperative Governance Basikopo Makamu must be praised. They have done excellent work because now the municipality is stabilised.”

These sentiments were echoed by Phusela ANC branch chair Masilu “King Solomon” Maloko in the Norman Mashabane region.

“Before Mathabatha’s epoch, 21 ANC councillors were fired amid a struggle for power and municipal tenders in Mogalakwena.

“Five different ANC mayors were appointed in less than five years due to the brouhaha made over tenders and the quest to lead,” said Maloko.

Between January and September this year, the deputy manager of technical services, head of the project management unit, the municipal manager and the corporate services manager of Mogalakwena local municipality were placed on precautionary suspension, as were four members of the bid evaluation committee.

The latter included the acting manager for supply chain management and the deputy chief financial officer.

– news@citzen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.