Zandile Gumede set to appear before ANC’s KZN integrity commission

Embattled former eThekwini mayor and benched member of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature Zandile Gumede is expected to meet the ANC’s provincial integrity commission on Tuesday.

“Her process is proceeding today (Tuesday). She is among 10 or 11 members that will be meeting the committee,” said ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

Gumede was summoned to the integrity commission after President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote a letter to party members bemoaning corruption levels within the ANC.

She is among 17 people who face charges of corruption involving a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.

Ntombela said the session would be behind “closed” doors.

“The process for her and others should conclude by the end of the month. A report from the committee will be handed to the PEC at that point.”

Last week, he told News24 that Gumede asked to consult her lawyers before appearing before the commission.

Previously, she requested to appear with Mondli Mthembu, her co-accused in the DSW matter. However, the commission declined the request.

News24 also previously reported that Gumede’s spokesperson, Mzomuhle Dube, said the ANC needed to be clear on what it expected from its leaders.

“The wish is that we want to get rid of the rot in the ANC. From us as branches, we advise her that she should not go as yet. There are glaring inconsistencies in decisions that are taken by provinces on the same matter and the process is not clear.

“That is where her legal team will clarify. She needs to wait until the ANC consolidates a position around this issue.”

Gumede has also faced criticism from the ANC for her underperformance during her tenure as eThekwini mayor. ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte cited underperformance as the reason for her removal from office.

In addition, she came under fire in August when she was sworn in as an MPL, earning a whopping million rand a year.

She has not yet been able to perform any duties despite being paid. This, after the ANC asked her to step aside until her criminal court case was finalised.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.