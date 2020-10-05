PREMIUM!
DA warns Ndabeni-Abrahams over 'hacked' WhatsApp account
‘If the information ‘leaked’ from her WhatsApp relates to any corruption, abuse of power and any other illegal and unethical content, it can be seen as in the public interest,’ says Van Damme.
