DA warns Ndabeni-Abrahams over ‘hacked’ WhatsApp account

Politics 25 seconds ago

‘If the information ‘leaked’ from her WhatsApp relates to any corruption, abuse of power and any other illegal and unethical content, it can be seen as in the public interest,’ says Van Damme.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
05 Oct 2020
06:49:03 PM
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, 2 April 2019. Picture: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS

There better not be evidence of corruption or any abuse of power, the DA has warned after Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced she had been hacked. Ndabeni-Abrahams’ office took to Twitter to announce that her WhatsApp account had been hacked and a third party gained access to private information contained therein. Shadow Communications Minister in the DA Phumzile van Damme said while she sympathised with the official, if incriminating leaks were to follow, the party would not hesitate to act. “While WhatsApp hacking is something that is appalling particularly if its object can be described as nudity or of a...

