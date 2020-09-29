 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zuma’s Zondo fight could hurt the ANC even more

Politics 34 seconds ago

Beside potentially delaying the progress of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Zuma’s battle with Zondo threatens to further divide the ANC, and provide another distraction from governance and service delivery.

Brian Sokutu
29 Sep 2020
05:06:25 PM
PREMIUM!
Zuma’s Zondo fight could hurt the ANC even more

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma POOL/AFP/File/Michele Spatari

While the ANC on Tuesday simply shrugged off as “normal” the tension between former president Jacob Zuma and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, political analysts have warned that Zuma calling on Zondo to recuse himself as Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chairperson could further polarise the ANC. Alleging that Zondo was biased and harbouring a personal vendetta against him, stemming from “a historical personal, family and professional relations that ought to have been publicly disclosed”, Zuma has taken an unprecedented move to push for Zondo’s recusal. Zuma’s letter followed Zondo’s recent warning during a media briefing that the embattled...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate

Business News Lockdown ‘distorted’ unemployment figures, actually at 42%

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.