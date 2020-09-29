Zuma’s Zondo fight could hurt the ANC even more

PREMIUM!
Zuma’s Zondo fight could hurt the ANC even morePolitics 34 seconds ago
Beside potentially delaying the progress of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Zuma’s battle with Zondo threatens to further divide the ANC, and provide another distraction from governance and service delivery.
