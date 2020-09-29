Zuma’s latest letter just another delay tactic – Analyst

To question the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture ‘s credibility, when it was his own government who roped in Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo begs some questions, that Jacob Zuma needs to answer, says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Zuma, while still president of the country announced the establishment of the commission of inquiry into state capture in 2018, noting that probes into possible looting of state resources could not wait, after he was ordered to institute said commission by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Ndou says Zuma’s track record of “delay tactics” when it came to accountability cannot be ignored when examining the current request by the president for Zondo to recuse himself before he would appear before the commission.

Read more: Zuma plays hardball – Won’t attend commission unless Zondo recuses himself

Noting the delay of over a decade long in the commencement of the arms deal trial, including delays in obtaining answers related to probes into security upgrades of Zuma’s compound in Nkandla, Ndou said these indicated a track record of delays in accountability.

“The former president is aware that he must state facts that would otherwise implicate him and his relationships to several parties, and there seems to be a strategy to frustrate the activities of the commission,” Ndou said.

The delays may frustrate proceedings and in turn have the commission’s credibility questioned.

Ndou stressed that it was Zuma who before an ANC NEC meeting announced the establishment of the commission.

The commission headed by Zondo would probe the remedial action ordered by the former public protector, regarding complaints and allegations of looting of state resources. This was after the North Gauteng High Court ordered that then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s remedial action was in fact binding, following earlier attempts by Zuma to have the actions considered as mere suggestions.

The establishment of the comissions resulted in Zondo being appointed to head it, as instructed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma had also noted that the commission would seek to uncover not only the conduct of many but highlight any area of corruption and culprits implicated.

Thus, Ndou said, it was bizarre that Zuma was now asking Zondo to recuse himself when it was he who made the announcement to the proceedings, Ndou noted.

“This was the same man who stressed his confidence in the judiciary.”

Congress of the People’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem said he was not surprised by the “cheap attention-seeking tactics of an awaiting trialist who was aware that all his delaying tactics had run out of steam.”

The country wanted answers on why the country was left bankrupt, in junk status, and why his friends the Gupta family ran away, he added.

“We want to send a loud and clear message to this disgraceful Jacob Zuma that Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is going nowhere. We as COPE have full confidence and respect for him.

“It is very clear that Zuma’s trick is to try and entangle the Zondo Commission in a lengthy legal battle like he did with corruption charges, and this one is bound to fail. Instead of exonerating himself, he hopes to make Deputy Chief Justice Zondo the accused.

Bloem said the criminal justice system was paralysed by state capture and corruption, including members of Parliament during Zuma’s reign as president.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.