Army Chief’s ‘soldiers not activists’ stance welcomed

Army Chief’s ‘soldiers not activists’ stance welcomedPolitics 1 min ago
Defence experts have welcomed SANDF chief General Solly Shoke’s stance against members of the military getting involved in party politics, saying the military exists to serve the people of South Africa and not the ANC.
