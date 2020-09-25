 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Army Chief’s ‘soldiers not activists’ stance welcomed

Politics 1 min ago

Defence experts have welcomed SANDF chief General Solly Shoke’s stance against members of the military getting involved in party politics, saying the military exists to serve the people of South Africa and not the ANC.

Eric Naki
25 Sep 2020
04:50:06 AM
PREMIUM!
Army Chief’s ‘soldiers not activists’ stance welcomed

South Africa - Cape Town- 18 February 2019- Chief of the South African National Defence Force, Solly Shoke. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

With at least 35 coup attempts and constitutional crises in Africa since 2010, new South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Solly Shoke has slammed a meeting proposed by retired Lieutenant-General Maomela “Mojo” Motau with senior SANDF officers to “discuss the state of the ANC”. Shoke’s stance has been welcomed by experts. What Motau envisaged would happen after the meeting, hopefully merely a strongly worded letter, was unknown, but the idea of the top officers of the SANDF coming together to discuss political issues was worrying to many. Both experts who spoke to The Citizen said it was usually...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.