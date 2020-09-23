Politics 23.9.2020 11:08 am

SANDF warns members to not get involved in ANC affairs

SANDF warns members to not get involved in ANC affairs

File Picture: Michel Bega

In a short, but strongly-worded statement from the SANDF on Tuesday, the general distanced the SANDF from any ‘purported meeting inviting senior military members to discuss political party matters’.

South African National Defence Force Chief General Solly Shoke, has issued a warning to members, cautioning them against getting involved in political party affairs.

In a short, but strongly-worded statement from the SANDF on Tuesday, the general distanced the SANDF from any “purported meeting inviting senior military members to discuss political party matters”.

The statement, drafted by head of communications Siphiwe Dlamini, said the defence force had learnt of the planning of such a meeting in relation to affairs in the ANC.

“The SANDF remains an organisation which is above politics, serving the sovereign security interests of the republic as mandated by the Constitution,” said Dlamini in the statement.

The statement also followed claims, at least from the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, that state apparatuses were being used to spy on party leaders.

It further said “in no uncertain terms” that serving members of the force were not authorised to attend such meetings.

It also “sternly warned” members against getting involved in such gatherings, saying they should guard against discussing any party matters in the name of the military.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Defiant De Lille slams detractors

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,346 new cases bring SA’s total to 663,282

Environment Frack! Gwede not only wants to nuke SA’s energy

State Capture Zondo hears of Zwane’s ‘favoured’ contractors and Ace’s promises of ‘honey and milk’

Courts Two cops implicate each other in Nathaniel Julies killing


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition