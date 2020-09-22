 
 
Politics 1 hour ago

Zungula has asked for a deeper investigation into maladministration in the presidency and Mapisa-Nqakula’s office.

Eric Naki
22 Sep 2020
05:00:32 AM
Zim trip probe at an ‘advanced stage’

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane can be seen during the release of her reports at the Public Protector's offices in Pretoria, 28 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into the ANC junket to Zimbabwe is at an advanced stage and it will also look at the role played by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the saga. The public protector undertook the probe after complaints laid by AfriForum, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM). Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed that the probe was underway. “The investigation is in full swing. It will focus on allegations as contained in the three complainants. AfriForum, FF+ and African Transformation Movement lodged the complaints,” Segalwe said. The Citizen has copies of the complaints from the...

