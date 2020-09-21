PREMIUM!
‘Zuma playing the same game since 2005’Politics 1 hour ago
Accountability Now director Advocate Paul Hoffman says Zuma’s latest batch of excuses are ‘unconvincing’, and warns that the former president could find himself in contempt of the commission if he persists along this path.
