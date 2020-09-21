 
 
‘Zuma playing the same game since 2005’

Politics 1 hour ago

Accountability Now director Advocate Paul Hoffman says Zuma’s latest batch of excuses are ‘unconvincing’, and warns that the former president could find himself in contempt of the commission if he persists along this path.

Brian Sokutu
21 Sep 2020
05:48:42 PM
23 Jun 2020 - Former President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the pre-trial hearing in the arms deal case | Image: Twitter: @HlaleleKelello

From being too sick to being too busy, the reasons given by Jacob Zuma for being unable to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, were nothing but flimsy delaying tactics, according to a constitutional expert. Reflecting on a letter by Zuma’s attorneys, Zondo on Monday said reasons provided by the former president for being unable to appear before the commission included preparing for his arms deal court matter, with doctors having advised that he should limit his movements, due to his age and the Covid-19 pandemic. Zuma was also seeking legal advice on amendments of the commission’s...

Loading Posts...
