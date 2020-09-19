Why Cosatu in Limpopo have called for Premier Stan Mathabatha to step down

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Limpopo has resolved to embark on a campaign to demand consequence management and political accountability following serious allegations of corruption in the provincial government.

The federation accused Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha and the ANC provincial executive committee of being “AWOL” and quiet “at a time when society needs political leadership in the midst of rampant corruption…”

In a statement released after its provincial executive committee meeting, provincial secretary Gerald Twala felt Mathabatha and the ANC in Limpopo were not working in the spirit of a letter sent to party members, instructing all those facing serious crimes and allegations to step aside.

Recently, the ANC in the province took a decision to reinstate deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza, who had been linked to the VBS scandal.

Twala said: “The federation in the province still reaffirms its decision to reject their reinstatement until they clear their names in the advocate Terry Motau SC report on VBS.

“The absence of democratic, consensus-seeking consultation on the direction of our shared national democratic revolution has created distrust and resentment that is affecting both the alliance and the society.

“The non-consultation of the alliance on the ANC NEC decision to reinstate comrades Florence Radzilani and Danny Msiza is a case in point.”

Twala felt that Mathabatha, who is also the chairperson of the ANC in the province, was muted and had “diverted from his stance of leading the fight against corruption in the province”.

Twala said the premier had failed to deal with allegations of fraud and corruption in his office and in other entities, like the Great North Transport, Limpopo Economic Development Agency, Road Agency Limpopo and in several municipalities.

He said the federation resolved to call on the premier to step down.

“This is a matter that the federation would formally engage its alliance partners for a way forward.

“Our firm view is that the premier has outsourced his leadership and decision-making to a faction. The faction has taken over the decision-making processes in both the state and the movement.

“This has been demonstrated when key decisions by the premier are known and pronounced by the faction before official announcements,” Twala said.

Approached on whether an ANC faction has taken over the running of the provincial government, party provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela described Cosatu’s pronouncements as “very unfortunate”.

“Cosatu is our alliance partner and there are mechanisms that have been established to voice concerns,” Selamolela said.

He said the ANC in the province has full confidence in Mathabatha.

