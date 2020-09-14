 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

Politics 44 seconds ago

If the ANC delegation was able to resolve the political crisis in Zimbabwe, that could justify their use of a state aircraft.

Eric Naki
14 Sep 2020
04:42:35 AM
PREMIUM!
SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC may have been defeated at the last mational executive committee meeting, but their campaign to oust him will continue. And it is possible that Ramaphosa’s political foe, Ace Magashule, will use the controversy over the ANC delegation’s trip to Harare last week to “throw Cyril under the bus”, because the president reportedly authorised the flight in a South Africa Air Force (SAAF) executive jet. It would serve Ramaphosa’s enemies well (those around Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma) to embarrass him and expose him to scrutiny not only by the public protector, but...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.