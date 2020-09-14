 
 
SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

If the ANC delegation was able to resolve the political crisis in Zimbabwe, that could justify their use of a state aircraft.

Eric Naki
SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC may have been defeated at the last national executive committee meeting, but their campaign to oust him will continue. And it is possible that Ramaphosa’s political foe, Ace Magashule, will use the controversy over the ANC delegation’s trip to Harare last week to “throw Cyril under the bus”, because the president reportedly authorised the flight in a South Africa Air Force (SAAF) executive jet. It would serve Ramaphosa’s enemies well (those around Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma) to embarrass him and expose him to scrutiny not only by the public protector, but...

