Treasury ‘the worst’ – SACP deputy general secretary

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has lambasted National Treasury for being a “serious problem” and a stumbling block in the way of the National Democratic Revolution.

SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila attacked Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Treasury for withholding developmental funds.

Treasury, he said, was the most problematic and “the most conservative part of our government – they represent the worst of ourselves”.

Mapaila’s comments came at an online media briefing about the outcome of the SACP central committee meeting.

His views appeared to differ from SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande’s, that as a minister, he was bound by the decisions of the Cabinet and that if there were ideological and policy decisions, it became an Alliance matter.

Mapaila said it was not necessary to go to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and Treasury had insisted on getting loans from the institutions “by hook or by crook”.

Nzimande said the SACP supported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stance to fight corruption.

“We think it is important that we have a president who has staked out his own reputation to fight corruption.

“Our stance is that we cannot leave that struggle to the president alone, it means we must all stand up and support that effort,” he said.

