Ramaphosa gives Mapisa-Nqakula 48 hours to provide report on ANC’s Zim trip

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to provide a detailed report on the circumstances that led to the minister sharing a flight to Harare, Zimbabwe, with a senior delegation of African National Congress (ANC) leadership.

The president has given Mapisa-Nqakula 48 hours to provide the report.

“The President notes the public discussion that has been generated around a flight to Harare by Minister Mapisa-Nqakula, who had permission to travel to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart to discuss defence-related matters in the region following a recent SADC summit.

“In the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the President has directed the Minister to provide a report within 48 hours that will set out the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list.

“The President welcomes the interest shown by South Africans in this matter as an indication of the nation’s vigilance against allegations of improper deployment of public resources,” said the presidency in a statement.

ANC leaders caused outrage after allegedly using the South African National Defense Force’s (SANDF) Falcon 900. plane on their visit to Zimbabwe this week.

In a statement, the Freedom Front Plus questioned whether the delegatiion, led by Ace Magashule, violated the restriction regulations.

“The visit to Zimbabwe by members of the ANC is not an official government visit, but a visit as a political party (ANC) to another political party (Zanu-PF) in Zimbabwe.

“Restriction regulations under national disaster management stipulate that no international travel may take place, except in exceptional cases and with prior permission.

“In addition, a military plane is being used unauthorised to transport the ANC party members to Zimbabwe for party political affairs. This is nothing but misuse of tax money and corruption. The ANC will have to repay the costs,” party leader Pieter Groenewald said.

He has lodged an official complaint with the Public Protector.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa says corruption must be eradicated, but as commander-in-chief of the SANDF and as president of the ANC, he allows his political party to commit corruption.”

