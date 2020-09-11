 
 
Biko’s influence being erased by ANC hegemony

Politics 31 seconds ago

A political analyst argues that the continued diminishing of the legacies of Black consciousness heroes like Steve Biko and Mda Mda is the result of the ANC’s own betrayal of black consciousness and increased liberalism, which was the ‘death of true black person’s struggle in this country’.

Eric Naki
11 Sep 2020
07:49:53 PM
Biko's influence being erased by ANC hegemony

SOUTH AFRICA: Steve Banku Biko in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch)

As former black consciousness leaders under the umbrella of the 70s Group gather this weekend to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of Steve Biko’s death, questions have been raised about the diminishing Biko Legacy. A leading political expert has placed the blame for this at the feet of the ANC and its sidelining of first the PAC and then the Black Consciousness Movement, so as to gain ideological hegemony in the country’s political space pre- and post-1994. “There is a continuous ANC-fication of our historical memory. There had been a deliberate effort by the ANC to airbrush other black political leaders...

