Biko’s influence being erased by ANC hegemony

Biko’s influence being erased by ANC hegemonyPolitics 31 seconds ago
A political analyst argues that the continued diminishing of the legacies of Black consciousness heroes like Steve Biko and Mda Mda is the result of the ANC’s own betrayal of black consciousness and increased liberalism, which was the ‘death of true black person’s struggle in this country’.
