Public Protector considering probing use of air force jet for ANC’s Zim visit

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the release of her reports at the Public Protector's offices in Pretoria, 28 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering whether to investigate the ANC’s use of a military plane for a delegation’s visit to Zimbabwe.

Mkhwebane received two complaints “in which she is requested to investigate the matter. The Public Protector is considering the matter for investigation,” spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told News24 on Friday.

Segalwe said the PP received complaints from the Freedom Front Plus and lobby group, AfriForum.

This comes after the ANC was accused of abusing state resources for using a “government sponsored” jet to fly the political party’s delegation to Zimbabwe.

Delegation

AfriForum, in its letter to the PP, noted that the delegation consisted mostly of employees and office bearers of the ANC, and not the SA government.

The lobby group has asked the PP to determine whether the minister of defence consulted with the minister of finance before undertaking the journey.

In addition, the PP should determine whether the delegation was authorised and accredited by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

News24 earlier reported the SANDF as saying that Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula went to Zimbabwe on official duty and gave her ANC colleagues a lift.

Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the ANC meeting coincided with Mapisa-Nqakula’s official work.

The delegation, which included ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, Lindiwe Zulu, Nomvula Mokonyane, Enoch Godongwana, Tony Yengeni and Dakota Legoete, left the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Tuesday evening in an air force jet.

