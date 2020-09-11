 
 
Pre-1994 negotiators failed SA – expert

Politics

Mtimka said there should be a frank discussion among all stakeholders, including the masses, about what SA experienced as a nation.

Eric Naki
11 Sep 2020
04:59:37 AM
Pre-1994 negotiators failed SA – expert

Members of the EFF protest outside the Clicks store in Mall of Africa, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a racist advert was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As Unilever and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) agree the “black hair is dull, dry and damaged” advert is offensive and racist, an expert says negotiators at the pre1994 multiparty constitutional negotiations failed the country by not putting racism on the agenda. Political analyst Ongama Mtimka from the Nelson Mandela University said as the elite converged around the negotiating table, they reached agreements on what mattered to them, but failed to think about the poor masses who were mostly affected by racism. “We failed as the country, the elite compromised among each other. It was among the elite to make...

