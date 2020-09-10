 
 
Lungisa puts his fightback plan in motion

Politics 1 hour ago

The disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay councillor says he will take his fight to the highest court in the land, while also launching a political offensive against those in the ANC who want to see him removed from his position and his membership stripped.

Brian Sokutu
10 Sep 2020
07:12:09 PM
Lungisa puts his fightback plan in motion

Andile Lungisa at a media briefing held at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Gallo images

Embattled African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa is preparing to mount an offensive on his detractors within the ruling party and go for “a win in the highest court in the land”. Lungisa will next week file legal papers before the Constitutional Court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal decision to uphold his conviction, after being found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a heated council meeting. In an interview with The Citizen, Lungisa, who has not vacated his council seat, despite letters from the ANC Eastern Cape leadership,...

