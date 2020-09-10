 
 
Bitter legal battle over control of Tshwane resumes

Politics

The DA has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein for a special order that the high court’s ruling be implemented immediately.

Bernadette Wicks
10 Sep 2020
04:55:17 AM
Bitter legal battle over control of Tshwane resumes

Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance Lebogang Maile. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

The legal wrangle for the reins of South Africa’s capital city which has been playing out for the past six months is set to come before the country’s highest court today. In March, the Gauteng government decided to dissolve the Tshwane municipal council, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA), place it under administration and hold fresh elections. This followed months of infighting which left the council unable to hold any meetings. As the bitter power struggle rages on – and with Tshwane currently without a council, mayor or even a permanent city manager – political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says the...

