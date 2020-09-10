PREMIUM!
DA’s Ntuli, Van Damme ‘will fight if need be’Politics 1 hour ago
After Moodey’s resignation, Ntuli is the only candidate standing against Steenhuisen, whom political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said was anointed as crown prince to lead the party.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died
Business News Would load shedding be worse without Covid?
Courts Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down
Courts Concourt postpones Mkhwebane’s CR17 funding case appeal
Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: latest developments in the coronavirus crisis