DA’s Ntuli, Van Damme ‘will fight if need be’

Politics 1 hour ago

After Moodey’s resignation, Ntuli is the only candidate standing against Steenhuisen, whom political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said was anointed as crown prince to lead the party.

Eric Naki
10 Sep 2020
05:03:31 AM
DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, John Moodey(L), DA Gauteng Premier Candidate, Solly Msimangu, Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme and DA's Khume Ramulifho at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, 24 April 2019, during the march agtainst corruption in Gauteng.Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Any attempt by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to purge its young politicians, Mbali Ntuli and Phumzile van Damme, will start a war that will further damage its already tainted image as a white party, an analyst says. Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said Ntuli, a DA MPL in KwaZulu-Natal and DA MP and former national spokesperson Van Damme would not go without a fight. They had the potential to inflict damage on the DA should it try to remove them. Ntuli is contesting interim leader John Steenhuisen for the federal leadership position at the party’s national congress in October. The...

