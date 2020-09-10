 
 
ANC in Zim risks questions over credibility

Politics

Magashule indicated on his arrival in Harare they would first meet Zanu-PF and then other stakeholders.

Eric Naki
10 Sep 2020
04:59:01 AM
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule holds a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of its four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October, 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

A high-level ANC delegation spent the entire day yesterday in a closed-door meeting with senior officials of the ruling Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe as Luthuli House attempted to twist Zanu-PF’s arm to agree to talk to the opposition and other parties to bring lasting peace in the country. But political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni said any attempt by the ANC to broker peace in Zimbabwe would result in questions about credibility because of its solidarity partnership with Zanu-PF. He said the ANC visit would send a message that Zanu-PF must reach out to other parties, but doubted if the ANC would...

