Hlophe should not be on the bench, says retired Constitutional Court judge

Politics 2 days ago

Kriegler contends that the mere fact that such serious allegations were publicly made against the person of Hlophe’s standing was worrying.

Sipho Mabena
09 Sep 2020
04:58:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede

Controversial Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe should long have been removed from the bench and delaying a determination on the merits of previous complaints is bad for the judiciary and the country, retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler says. “We have long ago said Judge Hlophe should not be on the bench at the moment. In fact, we think he should not be there at all. We have long said he should be investigated,” Kriegler said. Kriegler, the chairperson of Freedom Under Law, a public interest litigation organisation, was responding to the latest allegations of an assassination plot contained...

