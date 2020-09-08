‘Divisive, misogynistic, disrespectful’: ANC slams Trump’s Mandela comments

Following remarks about former president Nelson Mandela that were attributed to Donald Trump, the ANC have labelled the US president as the most divisive, misogynistic and disrespectful person ever to occupy the office.

According to a book by Michael Cohen titled Disloyal: A Memoir , Trump allegedly had a “low opinion” of all black people, the Washington Post reported.

These opinions included the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

Cohen, who previously served as an attorney for Trump, wrote that after Mandela died, Trump allegedly said he did not think Mandela “was a real leader – not the kind he respected”.

Cohen reportedly further alleged Trump had praised the apartheid-era rule in South Africa and said Mandela “f—ed the whole country up. Now it’s a s—hole. F— Mandela. He was no leader”.

Cohen is serving time in prison after admitting to multiple crimes, including tax evasion and making false statements to a financial institution and Congress.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC, through its national spokesperson Pule Mabe, condemned the disparaging remarks attributed to Trump.

“All freedom-loving people of the world are appalled by these insults which come from a person who, himself, is not a model of competent leadership.

“Trump is a divisive, misogynistic and disrespectful person ever to occupy the office of the president.”

Mabe added Mandela stood in stark contrast to Trump.

“A unifying and principled leader, President Mandela reached out to the world and sought to bring peace and a just society.

“President Mandela also believed in good trade and sound diplomatic relations. He forged a strong friendship with President Bill Clinton, interacted with political leaders across the political spectrum and never let go of his principles for pragmatic short-term goals.”

The ANC further contended that had Mandela been alive during this time he would have reached out to Trump to teach him to understand the complex challenges of the developing world and show him the wisdom to lift the blockade against Cuba.

“He would have invited him to visit Gaza to appreciate the pain of the Palestinian people and advised him to work with the international community to help find a lasting solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

“President Mandela understood the value of international friendship among the countries of the world. The mark of a true leader is not how many enemies you create but how many friendships you cultivate even where strong differences of opinion exist.

“President Nelson Mandela is an international icon, a revered freedom fighter and a great leader who will be remembered and celebrated for centuries to come,” Mabe added.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also hit back at the remarks attributed to Trump.

On Monday, the foundation said it did not believe leaders who conducted themselves in the way Trump did were “in a position to offer authoritative commentary on the life and work of Madiba”, News24 reported.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.