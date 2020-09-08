 
 
EFF challenged to direct their energy toward GBV fight

Politics 14 seconds ago

The EFF has been challenged to use the same energy displayed on Monday in the fight against gender-based violence, after three women were killed in separate incidents in Limpopo over the weekend.

Alex Matlala
08 Sep 2020
12:51:50 PM
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) stands outside a Clicks Store, a retail-led food and healthcare group which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), at the Mall of the North in Polokwane, on September 7, 2020. Dozens of South Africa's radical EFF party activists picketed outside stores of a leading retail pharmacy Clicks over a hair advert on its website which described black hair as "dull" and white hair as "normal". The party deemed the adverts racist and demand the pharmacy shuts its shops for five days. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Limpopo MEC for education, Polley Boshielo has challenged the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to use the same energy the party displayed in the Clicks advertisement drama to fight the escalating cases of gender-based violence happening in the country daily. The challenge comes after three women were killed in separate incidents in Limpopo over the weekend, allegedly at the hands of their partners. On Monday, thousands of EFF members embarked on a nationwide protest at Clicks stores, after an advert which described black hair as “frizzy and dull” and white hair as “normal”. EFF members and supporters blockaded all entrances to...

