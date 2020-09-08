EFF challenged to direct their energy toward GBV fight

PREMIUM!
EFF challenged to direct their energy toward GBV fightPolitics 14 seconds ago
The EFF has been challenged to use the same energy displayed on Monday in the fight against gender-based violence, after three women were killed in separate incidents in Limpopo over the weekend.
