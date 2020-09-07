Politics 7.9.2020 12:22 pm

Zille says race used by ANC as licence to loot, as DA defends its non-racialism principle

Makhosandile Zulu
Zille says race used by ANC as licence to loot, as DA defends its non-racialism principle

Helen Zille attends a DA press briefing, 17 November 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The DA says non-racialism is the rejection of race as a way to categorise and treat people, particularly in legislation.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has defended its principle of non-racialism, saying its economic justice policy adopted on Sunday will address economic exclusion and inequalities in South Africa which were a result of apartheid.

On Monday, the DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, federal executive chair Helen Zille and the party’s national spokespersons Refiloe Nt’sekhe and Solly Malatsi gave feedback to the media on its policy conference at the weekend, unpacking the policies that were adopted.

Ngwenya said the party’s economic justice policy, which is informed by non-racialism, was a solution to the economic exclusion of the black majority following two decades of democratic rule.

She said the policy document recognises that apartheid used race to exclude black people from the economy and deals with why so many of them were still excluded though political freedom has been achieved, and how to address inequalities caused by apartheid but have not been addressed or are perpetuated by the current government.

She added that the policy addresses the material conditions of South Africans.

Zille said focusing on race could afford the likes of former president Jacob Zuma to say he was implementing Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment when his “network” allegedly unduly gained through contracts with the state, adding that race has been used by the ANC as a licence to loot.

Zille said it was important to use real indicators of economic exclusion and that the conference at the weekend was very much inclusive.

On allegations that she was behind the purging of black leaders from the party which saw Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba leaving the DA, Zille dismissed the allegation and said she had not taken part in such.

Meanwhile, Nt’sekhe said it was the DA’s code of conduct that candidates contesting internal elections should disclose the funders who backed their campaigns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition