‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

After finding out that she will reportedly be charged on under internal party processes through a media report, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has thrown down the gauntlet.

However, it is currently unclear who exactly in the DA is set to feel her wrath.

Reacting on Twitter to a report published in today’s edition of the Sunday Times newspaper, Van Damme strongly responded: “What a fascinating story in the ST today about the DA “purge,” wherein I for the first time find out the contents of the report I will be charged on. I’ve found almost all details about this saga in the press. Not Fedex nor FLC has had the decency to inform me first. We are led,” said Van Damme in a series of tweets reacting to the contents of the article.

She then referred to a strategy she calls “leaks warfare” that she alleges was used by the party to force Mmusi Maimane out of the party’s top position.

“A coincidence that this is continually leaked? One too many times to be a coincidence, I’d say. I mean, the same strategy of leaks was used to hound Mmusi out of the party. Leaks warfare. And I am supposed to do what in response to this? Turn the other cheek? Shrink? Leave? LMAO.”

“I must roll over & accept my name being dragged through the mud? Haska. Don’t call me to apologize. The last time my name was dragged through the mud is the last time I accept an apology. You want this to play out in public? Sure, no problem, send me an email and we can tango,” she added.

When one of her followers responded to her thread, speculating that she might resign, Van Damme shut down any thoughts of the idea.

No way. That would be the easy way out. It’s simply not how I roll. I don’t run from fights, I jump in. So, let’s fight ❤️ https://t.co/JiqtFlIRgf — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 6, 2020

She also took to the party’s defence when another one of her followers alleged that the party was racist and that it was indeed purging its members of colour.

“No. The DA isn’t racist. I wouldn’t stay if it was. It’s such a lazy way understand and analyze the DA,” tweeted Van Damme.

Referencing Michelle Obama’s famous quote “when they go low, you go high,” Van Damme said that she was tired of taking the high road an indicated that she would be taking her detractors on head-on.

Herein lies the problem. This is the strategy. Then when I respond to public attacks publicly I am made out to be the villain internally. Every time. Like clockwork. Problem is, I truly do not care anymore what people think. Michelle Obama will have to excuse me. Ngingafa. https://t.co/WpN0Hm5pF5 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 6, 2020

According to the Sunday Times, Van Damme is among seven prominent figures in the DA who are either facing disciplinary charges or are under investigation. Van Damme, in particular, has been accused of bringing the party into disrepute.

The report alleges that most of these figures are black people who are supporters of Maimane and do not support the party’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen.

Her comments come as the party sits down for the final day of their two-day policy conference.

The Citizen has reached out to national DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi for comment and will update this article accordingly as soon as we receive a response.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

