Masina ‘tired of media spreading lies’, maintains ‘good political relationship’ with Ramaphosa

Following heavy backlash from fellow African National Congress (ANC) members, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has come out to clarify reports that he is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to “step aside” amid the corruption allegations brewing against some members in the party.

Masina has recently been calling for ANC members facing fraud and corruption charges to step down from their official positions, in accordance with a resolution taken at the ANC’s Nasrec conference in 2017.

Ramaphosa is facing corruption allegations regarding his CR17 campaign, with a pending case on the cards.

It was reported that Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign received more than R400 million in donations. The party’s integrity committee had already been approached to discuss the matter.

The mayor had previously said Ramaphosa was wrong to accuse the ANC of being corrupt, and that the party should act consistently against corruption, which prompted responses from Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Meanwhile, Mthembu and Mboweni have called Masina to “correct himself” or “order” after his repeated anti-corruption protests, and the mayor maintains that the ministers are misinformed about what he said.