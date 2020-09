The ANC integrity commission has its work cut out as a large number of high profile ANC members are expected to answer to allegations of corruption hanging over their heads. With Jacob Zuma supporter Bongani Bongo having bitten the dust and another, Andile Lungisa, told to pack his bags and go, President Cyril Ramaphosa has turned the tables on his detractors. Besides Ramaphosa, who voluntarily offered to present himself to the commission to account for the funding of the CR campaign, among other top figures are ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former minister of water and sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane. The...

The ANC integrity commission has its work cut out as a large number of high profile ANC members are expected to answer to allegations of corruption hanging over their heads.

With Jacob Zuma supporter Bongani Bongo having bitten the dust and another, Andile Lungisa, told to pack his bags and go, President Cyril Ramaphosa has turned the tables on his detractors.

Besides Ramaphosa, who voluntarily offered to present himself to the commission to account for the funding of the CR campaign, among other top figures are ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former minister of water and sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane.

The commission not only wants Magashule to clarify his statement, “I shall not step aside due to allegations of corruption”, but also to answer to allegations over the Estina dairy farm graft and account for his son allegedly benefiting from Free State government tenders pertaining to provision of personal protective equipment.

Mokonyane, a Zuma ally, was implicated in corruption in the Bosasa saga while a host of former Cabinet ministers were implicated in various misdemeanours during their terms of office.

Some Ramaphosa supporters also face allegations.

But some analysts questioned the capacity of the commission to handle the task and expressed reservations about it only comprising older members and veterans instead of including younger members with legal expertise.

The nine-member commission comprises mainly party stalwarts.

The chair is George Mashamba, who replaced stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, and former minister of justice Brigitte Mabandla is deputy chair.

Others include former Tshwane mayor Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, 1956 Defiance Campaign leader Sophia de Bruyn and ANC stalwarts Sindiso Mfenyana, Sue Rabkin, Essop Jassat and Cyril Jantjies.

Previously, certain ANC members have ignored its findings or simply refused to appear before it, including Jacob Zuma, who was summoned in connection with the Nkanda saga.

Now, with the commission’s mandate boosted by the decision to pursue those with graft allegations against them, Zuma could also be asked to step aside and stop participating in ANC activities due to the current corruption, fraud and money laundering charges he faces in court.

The national executive committee endorsed the 2017 Nasrec resolution that those facing corruption allegations must step aside and appear before the commission, and those already convicted must resign from the party.

The NEC promised to give the committee more powers.

During Mlangeni’s recent funeral, there were fresh calls for the commission to be independent of the NEC and to report only to the national conference, the ANC’s highest decision-making body.

Others expected to be hauled before the commission are Bathabile Dlamini, former minister of social development, for breaching the executive ethics code for alleged lying about security grants in court.

Then there is Malusi Gigaba, former finance minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, former minister of mineral resources and former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown for allegations emanating from state capture.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla is expected to appear in connection with corruption in the Bosasa saga.

Transport Minister Mbalula, when sport minister, was cited by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for violating the constitution and the executive ethics code over a sponsored foreign trip.

Deputy president David Mabuza and ANC national chair and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe were previously exonerated of allegations of corruption by the commission.

Although Tony Yengeni served a prison term for corruption and bribery in connection with the arms deal, the party has yet to discipline him.

The ANC Nelson Mandela Bay task team gave Lungisa 72 hours to resign.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu were asked to “step aside” as they face corruption charges.

