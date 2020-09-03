Moodey resigned after failing to frame senior politician in sex scandal – Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen has alleged that the resignation of former DA Gauteng leader John Moodey was based on the latter avoiding disciplinary action after he was charged with misconduct “in his attempt to frame a senior politician in a jobs-for-sex scandal”.

Earlier on Thursday 3 September, the DA announced its decision to release documents in connection with various cases that served before the Party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) against Moodey “in the interest of transparency and fairness”.

During the media briefing, Steenhuisen argued that Moodey’s resignation was an attempt to deflect attention from the “real reasons for his resignation”.

The interim leader accused Moodey to have used the “race card and played dirty politics” during his time at the DA.

“As a party of due process, the same rules apply to everyone,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen confirmed that in a smear campaign attempt, Moodey allegedly bribed two councillors in the DA’s Ekurhuleni branches to make false allegations regarding the “sex scandal” against a senior politician.

“The charges include misconduct for his ‘concoction’ of the jobs-for-sex scandal, which also relate to interviews he had with media houses in the run-up to the federal leader elections October in 2019.

“We did not want this to go public, but we cannot allow a false set of circumstances to prevail.

“The charges are serious, and proceedings were set to be heard internally in the near future, but it looks like Moodey has chosen to leave so he can avoid disciplinary charges,” he added.

He revealed that the investigation into Moodey’s conduct was finalised in July, as the DA was in possession of phone recordings that incriminated Moodey in the case.

However, he further said that the other members involved in the matter were not to be named due to the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, a tearful Moodey announced his resignation from the DA, abandoning his leadership race for the party’s top position.

Moodey was one of three party members set to battle it out for the party leader position, alongside Steenhuisen and KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli.

His sudden resignation follows those of former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba in 2019.

Moodey also criticised chairperson of the party’s federal council Helen Zille over her tweets and talked about a deliberate campaign which was started to get rid of then DA leader Maimane.

Meanwhile, the DA’s Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga was appointed to the position of acting provincial leader.

Msimanga is a former provincial chairperson.

He is also the leader of the official opposition in the Gauteng legislature and has a “vast knowledge of the party and has held various leadership positions within the province”.

